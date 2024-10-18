BCS Wealth Management Has $430,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

BCS Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at $1,928,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter valued at about $969,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.1 %

BOCT stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $179.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.