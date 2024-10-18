BCS Wealth Management Purchases 2,388 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSJP. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

