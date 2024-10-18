BCS Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

BCS Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at $258,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter worth about $406,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOCT opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.41. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.60.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

