BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BGNE shares. JMP Securities began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BeiGene from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

In other BeiGene news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $133,915.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 6,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $1,433,958.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $133,915.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,965. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 51.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 204.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth $209,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $212.39 on Friday. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $126.97 and a 52-week high of $248.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.88.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $1.12. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $929.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.64) EPS. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BeiGene will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

