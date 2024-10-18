Berkshire Money Management Inc. Acquires 10,890 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. PFW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 44,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 39,830 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 176,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,081,000 after acquiring an additional 49,410 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 15,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average is $80.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.