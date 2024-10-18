Berkshire Money Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,983 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July comprises about 0.4% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned 1.81% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 5,016.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 348,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 341,367 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 267.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 113,727 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,802,000. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,043,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 539,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 57,408 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS BJUL opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

