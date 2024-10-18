Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Shares Up 31.3% – Here’s Why

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 31.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 100,885,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 48,141,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of £3.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bezant Resources

In related news, insider Colin Bird acquired 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £450,000 ($587,620.79). Company insiders own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

