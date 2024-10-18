Bfsg LLC Boosts Stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Bfsg LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter worth about $22,586,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,463,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth approximately $7,128,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 25.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after buying an additional 301,020 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 15.8% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,636,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,270,000 after acquiring an additional 223,496 shares during the period. 55.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:ARCO opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $13.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Arcos Dorados from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

