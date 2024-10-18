Bfsg LLC Invests $1.86 Million in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 82.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO opened at $44.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average is $51.36. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.12.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus upgraded HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DINO

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.