Bfsg LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bfsg LLC reduced its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,873,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 21.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Arista Networks by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total value of $7,893,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,374.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.68, for a total transaction of $323,264.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,889.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total transaction of $7,893,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,374.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,197 shares of company stock worth $21,326,894 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.50.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $407.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The firm has a market cap of $127.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

