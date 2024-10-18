Bfsg LLC Purchases 3,850 Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC owned about 0.05% of Inspired Entertainment worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 102.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,733 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 104.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $251.89 million, a PE ratio of 158.00 and a beta of 1.40. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $11.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Inspired Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

