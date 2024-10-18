Bfsg LLC Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in FedEx by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in FedEx by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,382 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of FedEx by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.2% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 1,048 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.17.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX opened at $274.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.04. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

