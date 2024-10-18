Bfsg LLC Sells 197 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $96.79 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $99.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

