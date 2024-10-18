Bfsg LLC Sells 808 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $181.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.14 and its 200-day moving average is $168.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $182.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

