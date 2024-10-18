Bfsg LLC Sells 940 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 105.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $135.32 million during the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 25.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

