Bfsg LLC Trims Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bfsg LLC decreased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAG. BNP Paribas raised Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CAG opened at $30.31 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands



Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

