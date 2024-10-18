BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target Raised to $2.80 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $2.70 to $2.80 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s current price.

BB has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.23.

BlackBerry stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.62. 1,035,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,055,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. BlackBerry has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.40.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $37,962.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,226.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

