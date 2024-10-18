BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Purchases $344,502.45 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 45,033 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $344,502.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,095,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,134,071.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 64,275 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $487,204.50.

On Monday, October 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 56,853 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $437,768.10.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 79,992 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $607,939.20.

On Monday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,490 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $176,879.70.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,581 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $42,024.93.

On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,386 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $146,752.02.

On Friday, September 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,267 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $177,061.87.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,988 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $240,549.76.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 118,879 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $892,781.29.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 315,074 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $2,353,602.78.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0864 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

