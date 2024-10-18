BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 64,275 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 64,275 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $487,204.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,318,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,894,040.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 56,853 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $437,768.10.
  • On Friday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 45,033 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $344,502.45.
  • On Wednesday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 79,992 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $607,939.20.
  • On Monday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,490 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $176,879.70.
  • On Thursday, October 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,581 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $42,024.93.
  • On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,386 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $146,752.02.
  • On Friday, September 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,267 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $177,061.87.
  • On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,988 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $240,549.76.
  • On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 118,879 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $892,781.29.
  • On Wednesday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 315,074 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,353,602.78.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

BIGZ opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0864 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,192,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,928,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 2,739,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after acquiring an additional 356,372 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,495,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 291,622 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 251.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 397,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 284,634 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

