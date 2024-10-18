BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE BUI opened at $23.82 on Friday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $24.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Insider Selling is not a Signal to Start Selling Gartner Stock
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.