BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE BUI opened at $23.82 on Friday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $24.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 718.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth about $78,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

