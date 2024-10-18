Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,663 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 100,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 29,374 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $38.05 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

