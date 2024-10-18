Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,537,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,160,000 after purchasing an additional 121,876 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 54,488 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $78.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.19 and its 200 day moving average is $78.04. The stock has a market cap of $241.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Erste Group Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

