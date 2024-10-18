Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 7,714 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,714 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 15,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,116.00.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $998.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,112.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,039.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $769.19 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

