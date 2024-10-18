Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Oppenheimer

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on OWL. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.15.

Shares of OWL opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.22 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

