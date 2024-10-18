BMO Capital Markets Raises DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $140.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.83.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.18. 91,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.10. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $92.58 and a fifty-two week high of $129.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in DTE Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in DTE Energy by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $768,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.