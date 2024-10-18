BMO Capital Markets Trims Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Target Price to $114.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $118.46 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $1,935,980.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,638.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,554.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $1,935,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,638.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,968 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,632. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

