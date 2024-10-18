BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Trading Down 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.34. 473,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,776,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03.

Institutional Trading of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

