Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Lowered to $195.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $207.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.32.

Shares of BA stock opened at $155.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.57. Boeing has a 52-week low of $146.02 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.36 and its 200 day moving average is $172.88.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

