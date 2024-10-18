Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Lowered to $209.00 at Citigroup

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $224.00 to $209.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.32.

NYSE:BA opened at $155.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.57. Boeing has a 1-year low of $146.02 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.88.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 8.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 18.7% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 624.4% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

