Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Purchased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 107.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,117,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,278,000 after buying an additional 579,759 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 2,978.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after acquiring an additional 184,841 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after acquiring an additional 176,738 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,661,000 after purchasing an additional 120,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 88,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 38,173 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of BCC opened at $142.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.67. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

