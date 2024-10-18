Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$113.60 and last traded at C$111.36, with a volume of 804783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$110.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$111.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$94.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$84.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98.

In other news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total transaction of C$366,280.00. In other news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total transaction of C$366,280.00. Also, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

