Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$113.60 and last traded at C$111.36, with a volume of 804783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$110.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$111.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total transaction of C$366,280.00. In other news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total transaction of C$366,280.00. Also, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier, Inc. Class B
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.