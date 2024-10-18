Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 828,800 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the September 15th total of 899,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days.

Bombardier Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BDRBF stock opened at $79.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.37. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $82.21.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

