Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 828,800 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the September 15th total of 899,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days.
Bombardier Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of BDRBF stock opened at $79.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.37. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $82.21.
About Bombardier
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.