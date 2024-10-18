Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Booking by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,130.18.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $4,370.77 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,733.04 and a 12-month high of $4,394.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,962.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,815.43.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $37.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

