Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRAG stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. Bragg Gaming Group has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $119.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Bragg Gaming Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

Further Reading

