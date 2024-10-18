Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 437 ($5.71) and last traded at GBX 435.36 ($5.69), with a volume of 345951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 428 ($5.59).
Breedon Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,569.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 416.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 399.33.
Breedon Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Breedon Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.
About Breedon Group
Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.
