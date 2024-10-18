Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EAT. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.74.

NYSE:EAT opened at $89.29 on Friday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average is $66.20.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 274.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,046 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 13,850.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,057,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,836 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after purchasing an additional 227,047 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 1,686.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 182,172 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 1,160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 192,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 177,011 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

