British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 7,270,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 5,016.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

