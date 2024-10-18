British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Simon Carter Purchases 35 Shares

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Simon Carter purchased 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £148.75 ($194.24).

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Simon Carter bought 38 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 399 ($5.21) per share, with a total value of £151.62 ($197.99).

British Land Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of British Land stock opened at GBX 438.60 ($5.73) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 424.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 412.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -335.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. British Land Company PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 287.30 ($3.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 467.80 ($6.11). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLND shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 455 ($5.94).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

