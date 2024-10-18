British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Simon Carter Purchases 35 Shares

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Simon Carter purchased 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £148.75 ($194.24).
Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 14th, Simon Carter bought 38 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 399 ($5.21) per share, with a total value of £151.62 ($197.99).
British Land Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of British Land stock opened at GBX 438.60 ($5.73) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 424.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 412.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -335.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. British Land Company PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 287.30 ($3.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 467.80 ($6.11). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on BLND
About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than British Land
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.