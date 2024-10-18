Brokers Set Expectations for Taseko Mines Q3 Earnings

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKOFree Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at C$3.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$959.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.10. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of C$1.45 and a 52-week high of C$4.20.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$137.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.00 million. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 8.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,250.00. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Earnings History and Estimates for Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)

