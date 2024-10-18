Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) PT Lowered to $32.00

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -70.59 and a beta of 1.19. Brookfield Renewable has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 2.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -308.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 684,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after acquiring an additional 51,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,625,000 after buying an additional 109,325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.