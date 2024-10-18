BTIG Research Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $115.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.47 and its 200 day moving average is $84.69. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 615 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 16.7% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,223 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 3,247 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 41.3% in the first quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 73,251 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.