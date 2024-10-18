Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $13.47 Million Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,142 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned 1.39% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF worth $13,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 79.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter.

IBDV opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $22.43.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

