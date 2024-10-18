Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $3.60 Million Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 92,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 52,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

