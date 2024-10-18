Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $411,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.9% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $248.63 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $179.11 and a 12 month high of $249.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

