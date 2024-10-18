Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 100 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $178.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.90. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $118.39 and a twelve month high of $181.49.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.