Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 822 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDP. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 911,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,894,000 after purchasing an additional 250,624 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 911,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,828,000 after purchasing an additional 72,972 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 921,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,042,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 25,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $518,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDP opened at $25.16 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $25.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

