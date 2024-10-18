Buffington Mohr McNeal Takes $255,000 Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR)

Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned approximately 0.26% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBMR. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 106,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 16,291 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. STAR Financial Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMR opened at $25.33 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029.

