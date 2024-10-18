Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $95.60, but opened at $91.71. Bunge Global shares last traded at $90.61, with a volume of 938,546 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BG

Bunge Global Trading Down 5.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,211,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,614,000 after buying an additional 883,127 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 12,617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,557,000 after acquiring an additional 878,653 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,909,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,743,000 after purchasing an additional 478,559 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,817,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,576,000 after purchasing an additional 184,245 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bunge Global

(Get Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.