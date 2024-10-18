BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,400 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 174,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 716,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BYD Stock Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:BYDDY opened at $68.78 on Friday. BYD has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $83.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Get BYD alerts:

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.33 billion for the quarter. BYD had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 4.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BYD will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.