CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Short Interest Update

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 169,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CACI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CACI International from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.60.

CACI International Price Performance

Shares of CACI traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $529.64. 129,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,665. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $488.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.44. CACI International has a 52-week low of $302.21 and a 52-week high of $533.03.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In related news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares in the company, valued at $42,319,830.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total transaction of $4,631,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,319,830.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.27, for a total transaction of $468,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,946,548.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,270 shares of company stock worth $10,165,972. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 81.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 125.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CACI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 340,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,623,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

